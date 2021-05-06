Watch THE DEAD DAISIES' Animated Music Video For 'Like No Other'

THE DEAD DAISIES have released a music video for their latest single, "Like No Other". The animated clip was created by Creative Works London using Epic Games' Unreal Engine, the software that provides tools for game developers

"Like No Other" features a ground-breaking multi-platform interconnecting narrative based around a gunslinging heroine named Daisy, who who was first introduced in THE DEAD DAISIES' clip for "Bustle And Flow". She now dominates in the Daisys Revenge mobile game, setting player challenges in Daisyland as her journey continues with THE DEAD DAISIES' latest single release as the soundtrack. The story picks up as Daisy travels to the future to face a new enemy.

"Like No Other 2021" is a radio edit featuring the monstrous beats of drummer Tommy Clufetos, who recently returned to the DAISIES lineup.

Influenced by 1970s rock, THE DEAD DAISIES have gone from strength to strength since their debut album in 2013, releasing five studio LPs and playing live to a growing army of fans worldwide. The band's current lineup includes Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on bass/vocals, Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

