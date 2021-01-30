Watch SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Music Video For 'Genocidal Humanoidz'

SYSTEM OF A DOWN's music video for the song "Genocidal Humanoidz" can be seen below. The clip was premiered earlier today (Saturday, January 30) during a very special livestream fundraising event supporting humanitarian efforts in SYSTEM OF A DOWN's ancestral homeland of Armenia.

In November 2020, SYSTEM OF A DOWN made new music available for the first time since 2005 in order to rally for Armenia. They released "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" and pledged royalties earned, including from purchases on Bandcamp, to the major non-profit, Armenia Fund. Along with other donations from fans on their social pages, they have raised over $600,000 so far.

"Genocidal Humanoidz" and "Protect The Land" were both produced by guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian, who also wrote the music and lyrics.

The music video for "Protect The Land" incorporated recent footage of the protests and on-the-ground fighting in Artsakh, but in a very personal and aesthetic way. As he did for all previous SYSTEM OF A DOWN releases, bassist Shavo Odadjian executive-produced the music video and curated the cover and brand art for the project.

On the recording of "Protect The Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz", Odadjian said: "It was such a pleasure for us to be together in the studio again, very comforting and natural, like no time had passed at all."

"Protect The Land" a was originally written by Malakian for the next album by his other group, SCARS ON BROADWAY, while "Genocidal Humanoidz" was penned three or four years ago when Odadjian, Malakian and drummer John Dolmayan convened for a jam session that produced several songs, only to abandon them when singer Serj Tankian wouldn't commit to an album.

Photo credit: Clemente Ruiz

