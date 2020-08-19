Watch STEEL PANTHER's Second Virtual Concert Event, 'Rockdown In The Lockdown'

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER played their second virtual concert event, "Rockdown In The Lockdown", on Sunday, August 16 from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop, located in Oxnard, California. The performance was streamed live globally and is now available on demand through August 31. A clip of the concert can be seen below.

Last year, drummer Stix Zadinia told Audio Ink Radio that STEEL PANTHER's live show has been very instrumental in the band's success. "I think that's why we've been able to have a career," he said. "People don't sell albums anymore, because you have all the streaming, and nobody wants to buy stuff you can get essentially for free, so if your live show isn't killer, then people aren't going to come back and see you the next time. They're going to say, 'They phoned it in,' or, 'They weren't that good.' For us, it's crucial that we kill live. And we came up playing six, seven nights a week, regular weekly shows, so going out and playing live is what we do. We also happen to put records out. We go play live, and then we put records out also."

STEEL PANTHER's latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.


