Watch STATIC-X's Music Video For New Single 'All These Years'

STATIC-X has released the official music video for "All These Years", the second single off its upcoming album, "Project Regeneration Vol. 1". The song features lead vocals by late STATIC-X frontman Wayne Static. Directed by STATIC-X's current vocalist Xer0 — rumored to be DOPE frontman Edsel Dope — and co-directed by Matt Zane, the clip is a campy narrative set back in the 1970s in the bedroom of a young Wayne Static, who comes face-to-face with his future rock star self through his black-and-white television.

"It's very challenging to represent someone in a music video who is no longer alive, but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great," says drummer Ken Jay. "These are some of Wayne's last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy. What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that who he became through STATIC-X."

STATIC-X's seventh studio album, "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", was scheduled to be released on May 29, but has been slightly delayed due to manufacturing shutdowns amid the coronavirus crisis. The LP will now be available across all streaming platforms and physical CD on July 10 and vinyl on August 14.

"The album is 100% complete," says bassist Tony Campos. "We are just waiting for the manufacturing to resume. We have been given word that all is finally in production, so we are excited to get this out to the fans."

"Project Regeneration Vol. 1" will reportedly feature 12 brand new STATIC-X tracks, containing many of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of Wayne Static, along with the original "Wisconsin Death Trip" lineup of Campos, Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda.

Static died after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Static founded STATIC-X in 1994 and achieved commercial success with "Wisconsin Death Trip", which included the rock radio hit "Push It".

The group issued five more studio albums before disbanding permanently in June 2013. Static had been pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

