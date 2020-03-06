Watch STAIND's AARON LEWIS Perform Acoustic Cover Of SKID ROW's 'I Remember You'

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis performed an acoustic cover version of the SKID ROW classic "I Remember You" during his February 20 solo concert at Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania. Fan-filmed video footage of his rendition can be seen below.
Lewis first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, "Town Line". His second full-length album, "Sinner", arrived in the fall of 2016 and was followed by a stand-alone single, "Folded Flag".
Lewis released his third full-length country album, "State I'm In", in April 2019 via Big Machine imprint Valory Music.
STAIND played its first full live show in five years last September at the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
STAIND will support DISTUBED on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" throughout North America this summer. The amphitheater trek will run from mid-July through mid-September, with stops in such cities as Tampa, Toronto, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Irvine.
Prior to Louder Than Life, the last time STAIND performed was back in August 2017 at the "Aaron Lewis And Friends" benefit concert in Northampton, Massachusetts.
