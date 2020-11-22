Watch STAIND's AARON LEWIS And MIKE MUSHOK Perform Acoustic Version Of 'Mudshovel'

Aaron Lewis was joined by his STAIND bandmate Mike Mushok for the first-ever acoustic performance of the group's song "Mudshovel" during Lewis's November 20 "From The Couch" paid livestream. The 10-song concert included selections from STAIND's debut album "Dysfunction" as well as music from Aaron's 2011 EP "Town Line".

Lewis's second "From The Couch" show will take place on November 27 and will feature music from his 2012 solo country debut album "The Road" as well as songs from STAIND's multi-platinum "Break The Cycle" LP.

You can buy your tickets now at aaronlewisvip.com.

This past June, Lewis confirmed that STAIND was finally working on its first new music in nearly a decade.

STAIND played its first full live show in five years in September 2019 at the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

The band was scheduled to support DISTUBED on "The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour" throughout North America this summer. The amphitheater trek has since been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

STAIND has released seven albums since 1995, the latest being the 2011 self-titled effort. The band has had a number of hit songs during its first two decades, including the Top 10 smash "It's Been Awhile" from the No. 1 album "Break The Cycle". Follow-up LPs "14 Shades Of Grey" and "Chapter V" also topped the Billboard chart.

Lewis released his third full-length country album, "State I'm In", in April 2019 via Big Machine imprint Valory Music.

Mushok and ex-THREE DAYS GRACE vocalist Adam Gontier unveiled SAINT ASONIA in early 2015, releasing a self-titled debut album and scoring a Top 10 rock single with "Better Place". SAINT ASONIA's second full-length effort was released last year via Spinefarm Records.

