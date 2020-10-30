Watch SMASHING PUMPKINS' Music Video For 'Ramona'

SMASHING PUMPKINS have released the official Linda Strawberry-directed music video for the song "Ramona" from their upcoming double album, "Cyr". Also available is another new track, "Wyttch".

"Cyr" will be issued on November 27 via Sumerian Records. The 20-song follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was produced by singer-songwriter Billy Corgan.

"'Cyr' is dystopic folly," Corgan said in a statement, "one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith."

"Cyr" track listing:

01. The Colour Of Love

02. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict

03. Cyr

04. Dulcet In E

05. Wrath

06. Ramona

07. Anno Satana

08. Birch Grove

09. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

Corgan recently told Apple Music about "Cyr": "I think this is the music that's coming out now is the things that have taken root. We've gone back to just being ourselves.

"We're good pop assassins, and I think as long as we're sort of in that space, we're good. Anybody can ascribe anything they want to it as far as stylistically, but it bears repeating that what most of the general public knows of the band is really only one small slice of the band's music. The band's sort of width was a lot wider. So this falls quite comfortably in the music that we've made through the years."

"Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was SMASHING PUMPKINS' first album in over 18 years to feature founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

