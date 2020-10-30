Watch SMASHING PUMPKINS' Music Video For 'Ramona'

SMASHING PUMPKINS have released the official Linda Strawberry-directed music video for the song "Ramona" from their upcoming double album, "Cyr". Also available is another new track, "Wyttch".
"Cyr" will be issued on November 27 via Sumerian Records. The 20-song follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was produced by singer-songwriter Billy Corgan.
"'Cyr' is dystopic folly," Corgan said in a statement, "one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith."
"Cyr" track listing:
01. The Colour Of Love
02. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
03. Cyr
04. Dulcet In E
05. Wrath
06. Ramona
07. Anno Satana
08. Birch Grove
09. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13. Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva
Corgan recently told Apple Music about "Cyr": "I think this is the music that's coming out now is the things that have taken root. We've gone back to just being ourselves.
"We're good pop assassins, and I think as long as we're sort of in that space, we're good. Anybody can ascribe anything they want to it as far as stylistically, but it bears repeating that what most of the general public knows of the band is really only one small slice of the band's music. The band's sort of width was a lot wider. So this falls quite comfortably in the music that we've made through the years."
"Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was SMASHING PUMPKINS' first album in over 18 years to feature founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.