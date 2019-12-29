Watch SLIPKNOT's JAY WEINBERG Lay Down Drum Tracks For 'Orphan' During 'We Are Not Your Kind' Recording Sessions

Video footage of SLIPKNOT's Jay Weinberg laying down the drums tracks for the song "Orphan" during the recording sessions for the band's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", can be seen below.

SLIPKNOT guitarist Jim Root told Kerrang! about "Orphan": "This is a demo that came from my garage. It's a metal banger. When we first started talking about this record, there was a point where I was pretty insecure about all these arrangements, and I didn't think we had much to work with. You get those blocks, but that's the beauty of collaborating with people. I watched the Freddie Mercury movie [2018's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'], and there's the section where he's separated from the band, and then he went back and was, like, 'The problem with the band is they did everything I wanted.' I can relate to that. I need people to bounce ideas off of; that helps me take things to other places."

Weinberg was recently named winner of this year's Music Radar poll for "Best Metal Drummer". Jay earned almost twice as many votes as the rest of the entrants combined, a list which included such names as Paul Bostaph (SLAYER), Ray Luzier (KORN), Jocke Wallgren (AMON AMARTH), Art Cruz (LAMB OF GOD) and Chris Kontos (MACHINE HEAD).

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

