Watch SLIPKNOT's Entire Headline Set From Last Year's DOWNLOAD Festival

SLIPKNOT's headline set from last year's Download festival was uploaded to the Knotfest YouTube channel. The 100-minute video, which includes a question-and-answer session with Alessandro "Vman" Venturella, can be seen below.

SLIPKNOT premiered three exclusive merch items — a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants — during the stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to COVID-19 relief charities. The items are available from SlipknotMerch.com.

The many Knotfest events worldwide — Knotfest festivals, "Knotfest Roadshow" tours and Knotfest At Sea — have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture together. When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all, Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.

Featured songs:

1:40 - People = Sh¡t

5:28 - (Sic)

9:12 - Get This

14:27 - Unsainted

18:41 - Disasterpiece

23:52 - Before I Forget

30:31 - The Heretic Anthem

34:19 - Psychosocial

38:35 - Devil In I

46:10 - Prosthetics

51:35 - Vermilion

58:20 - Custer

1:02:44 - Sulfur

1:09:27 - All Out Life

1:15:33 - Duality

1:21:54 - Spit It Out

1:28:48 - Surfacing

Last month, SLIPKNOT postponed its previously announced tour of Asia, including the band's two-day Knotfest Japan festival, because of "global health concerns" amid the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has already claimed more than 100,000 lives worldwide, including 18,000 in the U.S.

SLIPKNOT spent the last year touring in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out in August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

