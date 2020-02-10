Watch SLIPKNOT Play Intimate Set At Legendary MAIDA VALE Studio

SLIPKNOT recorded a session at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale studios in London, England on January 26. 120 fans witnessed the band play a six-song set consisting of the tracks "Unsainted", "Psychosocial", "The Devil In I", "Duality", "Disasterpiece" and "Wait And Bleed".

Audio the entire performance aired on Sunday, February 9 on BBC Radio 1's "Rock Show" and can be heard at this location (beginning at around the one-hour, 16-minute mark). Video footage of the "Unsainted" and "Duality" renditions was uploaded to the BBC Radio 1 YouTube channel and can be seen below.

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, produced by Live Nation. Joining them on the trek will be special guests A DAY TO REMEMBER, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE.

Last year's "Knotfest Roadshow" saw SLIPKNOT play to the biggest U.S. crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, "Knotfest Roadshow" 2020 begins in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

