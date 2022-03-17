Watch: SLIPKNOT Kicks Off 2022 'Knotfest Roadshow' Tour In Fargo

SLIPKNOT kicked off the 2022 iteration of its infamous "Knotfest Roadshow" tour Wednesday night (March 16) at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Disasterpiece

02. Wait And Bleed

03. Sulfur

04. Before I Forget

05. The Chapeltown Rag

06. Dead Memories (performed for first time since 2016)

07. Unsainted

08. The Heretic Anthem

09. Psychosocial

10. The Devil In I

11. Solway Firth

12. All Out Life

13. Snuff (performed for first time since 2012)

14. Vermilion

15. Duality

16. Custer

17. Spit It Out

Encore:

18. People = Shit

19. (sic)

20. Surfacing

Fan-filmed video is available below.

The "Knotfest Roadshow" tour is taking place over two legs, both headlined by SLIPKNOT. The first leg features special guests IN THIS MOMENT and WAGE WAR. The second leg will feature special guests CYPRESS HILL and HO99O9. The first leg of the 38-date run, produced by Live Nation, will hit a further 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Sunday, April 17. The second leg kicks off on Wednesday, May 18 in University Park, Pennsylvania and hits a further 17 cites before culminating on Sunday, June 18 in Chula Vista, California.

"Knotfest Roadshow"'s return also features on-site merchandise from official tour sponsor Blackcraft Cult.

2021 marked a banner year for SLIPKNOT. Making a triumphant return to the road, their "Knotfest Roadshow" 2021 tour sold out amphitheaters across the country, bookended with the record-breaking Knotfest Iowa and the biggest headline show of their career, Knotfest Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium where they debuted their first new music in two years, the furious "The Chapeltown Rag", taken from the highly anticipated new SLIPKNOT album, expected later this year. In addition, they topped the bills of multiple, internationally renowned festivals, including Riot Fest, Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration and Welcome To Rockville.

The "Knotfest Roadshow" tour is part of Live Nation's Live Stubs initiative which provides digital collectible NFT ticket stubs to ticket holders. Live Stubs are automatically be included with tickets purchased for the tour. Fans are also able to view, share, gift, trade, and resell their live stubs on LiveNation.com.

