Watch SILVERSTEIN's 'Infinite' Video Feat. AARON GILLESPIE Of UNDEROATH

On March 6, SILVERSTEIN will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the release of "A Beautiful Place To Drown", the Ontario-based post-hardcore legends' ninth, and perhaps strongest effort to date.

Today, the band share the disc's lead single/video, "Infinite", featuring Aaron Gillespie of UNDEROATH. A blistering cut of aggression and melody, "Infinite" demonstrates SILVERSTEIN's ability to seamlessly blend modern sonics with the evergreen energy of their punk roots.

Watch the official music video for "Infinite" below.

While many bands would take their 20-year anniversary as an opportunity to rest on the laurels of nostalgia, SILVERSTEIN (vocalist Shane Told, guitarists Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford, bassist Billy Hamilton, and drummer Paul Koehler) sees the landmark as a time to appreciate how far it has come, while also channeling all those years of experience into something new.

Said Paul Marc Rousseau: "The best way to honour the anniversary is to keep doing what got us this far. Being adventurous has always been part of what the band does – we keep focusing on moving forward."

"A Beautiful Place To Drown" finds the five-piece deftly balancing their core sound — an intensely dynamic mix of melody and aggression, rooted in the energy of hardcore punk and the unabashed earnestness of emo — with their natural growth as songwriters and evolving inspirations. Recorded with producer/engineer Sam Guaiana, the album's 12 tracks blend vibrant contemporary sonics with walls of distorted guitars and pummeling drums to create a sound that's stunningly cohesive, and undeniably SILVERSTEIN.

Added Shane Told: "It's harder to gauge success these days but we're still making what we believe is our best music. It's nice to know that we've survived and we did it in a way that feels right."

"A Beautiful Place To Drown" track listing:

01. Bad Habits (feat. Intervals)

02. Burn It Down (feat. Caleb Shomo)

03. Where Are You

04. Infinity (feat. Aaron Gillespie)

05. Shape Shift

06. All On Me

07. Madness (feat. Princess Nokia)

08. Say Yes

09. Stop

10. September 14th

11. Coming Down

12. Take What You Give (feat. Pierre Bouvier)

SILVERSTEIN will tour heavily throughout 2020 with extensive dates in Europe, North America and more. Honoring their entire catalog in the live setting, the band will perform three sets at each show: their seminal 2005 full-length "Discovering The Waterfront" in full, a stripped-down acoustic section, and a careering-spanning batch of fan favorites.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough

