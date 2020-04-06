Watch SHINEDOWN's ZACH MYERS Perform 'Use Me' As Tribute To BILL WITHERS

SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers has paid tribute to singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who died a week ago from heart complications. He was 81 years old.

Earlier today, the SHINEDOWN social media shared a video of Myers performing his acoustic rendition of Withers's song "Use Me" at home in Memphis.

Myers said in a statement accompanying the clip: "This was one of the first songs I ever played on stage... Bill Withers was a staple for me growing up and in adulthood. He will be sorely missed."

Withers was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. He won a Grammy Award for "Best R&B Song" in 1972 for "Ain't No Sunshine". That same year, "Lean On Me" went to No. 1 on the R&B chart.

Withers's music has been covered by BLACKSTREET, Will Smith, BLACK EYED PEAS Twista and numerous others artists.

On Friday, Sammy Hagar shared a video of him performing an acoustic version of "Ain't No Sunshine" as a tribute to Withers. Over the weekend, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix followed with his a cappella rendition of "Lean On Me".

Also mourning Bill's death was Lenny Kravitz, who tweeted: "Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill."

