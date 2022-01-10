Watch SHARON OSBOURNE Explain OZZY's First NFT Collection, 'Cryptobatz'

Sharon Osbourne has shared a one-and-a-half-minute video in which she explains her husband Ozzy's first foray into the crypto industry with the launch of Cryptobatz, a collection of 9,666 non-fungible tokens.
The collection is a nod to his infamous bat-biting incident. On January 20, 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a live bat during a concert at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa. He later claimed he thought it was a toy thrown to him by an audience member.
Osbourne told Rolling Stone that he decided to launch his own NFTs after Sharon talked him out of buying a Bored Ape.
"I've been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own," Ozzy said. "Cryptobatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!"
Cryptobatz comes with a twist: owners will be able to create new NFTs called "MutantBatz" by "mutating" Cryptobatz with other collections.
To accompany the NFT collection, Ozzy will also launch "AncientBatz," which was described as a "treasure hunt" around the world for special Batz in the collection. Open only to existing Cryptobatz holders, each AncientBat will have the ability to "bite" other NFTs up to 100 times, giving them enhanced powers to breed MutantBatz.
NFTs are a type of digital asset where ownership is recorded on a digital ledger blockchain. Each NFT is unique and can be viewed as a collectible that cannot be duplicated, making them singular and potentially valuable. NFTs can represent digital files, such as art, audio, videos, posters, album art and other forms of creative work.
Most NFTs are a part of the Ethereum blockchain, meaning that they are bought and sold using Ether, a major cryptocurrency.
Other notable heavy metal musicians who have dipped their toes in the NFT market include MEGADETH, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, SLIPKNOT's Clown and Yngwie Malmsteen.
Ozzy launched an NFT project called @CryptoBatzNFT Probably nothing…. Join the discord now: https://t.co/BFd0sP1z7W pic.twitter.com/YNra1FVDiZ
— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 10, 2022
