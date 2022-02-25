Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Covers THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND's 'Midnight Rider' With THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND In Las Vegas

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND on stage last night (Thursday, February 24) at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform a cover of THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND classic "Midnight Rider". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below (courtesy of Facebook user Jamie Adams).

Earlier in the week, Bach spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" how his collaboration with THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND came about. "Another thing that's cool about these cruise ships you get to go on is you get to meet different musicians all the time," he said. "And one guy that I've been friends with for a while now is Devon Allman, Gregg Allman's son. And now he has his own band called THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND. And we did on a cruise ship. He wants me to do it again [Thursday] night. He's invited me to sing with THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND. [Thursday] night in Vegas, I will be doing the song 'Midnight Rider' by THE ALLMAN BROTHERS [BAND] — in Vegas. Live. No tapes. No fakes.

"I'm an ALLMAN BROTHERS fanatic, and to be able to put a harmony on that song with Devon Allman and Duane Betts on guitar, I love that," Sebastian added.

About a year ago, Bach said that he had finished demoing 14 new tracks for his next studio album.

Among the musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson), John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

In January 2021, Sebastian told The Aquarian Weekly that he was working on a new album but he declined to name the record company that will be putting it out. "Yes, I have a new American label and I have been working somewhat on the album during this damned quarantine," he said. "But there is only so much I can do in my house. I have been sending files back and forth [to my bandmates], but it is not as exciting as being together in the same room. Maybe Taylor Swift lives with her whole band. I don’t know how that works."

He added: "My new album is going to be heavy. In many ways it is my follow-up to [2007's] 'Angel Down'. I am trying to make the best record I have ever made. There will be a lot of heavy [music] coming your way."

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

