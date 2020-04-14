Watch SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover VAN HALEN's 'Good Enough' As Part Of 'Lockdown Sessions'

Sammy Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson have once teamed up via the Internet to record music.

After previously connecting via their smartphones from four separate locations to lay down a brand new song titled "Funky Feng Shui", and a cover THE WHO's iconic track "Won't Get Fooled Again", they have now regrouped — in a virtual sense — to cover VAN HALEN's "Good Enough". Check out video of the performance below.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of "Good Enough", Hagar and THE CIRCLE said: "One more week in COVID-19 lockdown and SAMMY & THE CIRCLE continue to get their jam on. This week it's the Van Hagar classic 'Good Enough' that the CIRCLE was thinking of including in the set list for the next tour. What do you think? Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."

"Good Enough" originally appeared on VAN HALEN's seventh album, 1986's "5150", which marked Hagar's recording debut with the band.

Last month, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE canceled its previously announced South American shows, which were scheduled to take place in March, due to the escalation of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the moment, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE is still scheduled to embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER. WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of the trek so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE released their debut studio album, "Space Between", last May.

