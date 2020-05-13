Watch SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's 'For What It's Worth' As Part Of 'Lockdown Sessions'

Sammy Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson have once teamed up via the Internet to record music.
After previously connecting via their smartphones from four separate locations to lay down a brand new song titled "Funky Feng Shui", as well as covers of THE WHO's iconic track "Won't Get Fooled Again", VAN HALEN's "Good Enough", BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' "Three Little Birds" and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie", they have now regrouped — in a virtual sense — to cover BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's "For What It's Worth". Check out video of the performance below.
Hagar said: "OK folks here you go... 'For What It’s Worth'! Buffalo Springfield had so much talent in one band. This song is one of our favorites. We really had a blast doing this one and experimenting with visual overdubs."
This past March, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE canceled its previously announced South American shows due to the escalation of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
At the moment, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE is still scheduled to embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER. WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of the trek so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE released their debut studio album, "Space Between", last May.
