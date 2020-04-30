Watch SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover AC/DC's 'Whole Lotta Rosie' As Part Of 'Lockdown Sessions'

Sammy Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson have once teamed up via the Internet to record music.

After previously connecting via their smartphones from four separate locations to lay down a brand new song titled "Funky Feng Shui", as well as covers of THE WHO's iconic track "Won't Get Fooled Again", VAN HALEN's "Good Enough" and BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' "Three Little Birds", they have now regrouped — in a virtual sense — to cover AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie". Check out video of the performance below.

Last month, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE canceled its previously announced South American shows, which were scheduled to take place in March, due to the escalation of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the moment, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE is still scheduled to embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER. WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of the trek so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE released their debut studio album, "Space Between", last May.

