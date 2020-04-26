Watch RUSH's GEDDY LEE In Video For All-Star Charity Cover Of 'Lean on Me'

RUSH's Geddy Lee is one of about 25 Canadian artists who have recorded an an all-star charity cover of soul legend Bill Withers's seminal song "Lean On Me". The single, produced by Jon Levine, also includes Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder and WALK OFF THE EARTH, under the collective banner ArtistsCAN. The initiative, led by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson, will see all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross response to COVID-19 in Canada.

The official music video for the charity single debuted Sunday night towards the end of the multi-channel TV special "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble", which saw Canadian artists, activists, actors and athletes sharing their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting the disease.

The unprecedented event, in support of Food Banks Canada, became the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble" is presented in part through the support of Made | Nous, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Canadians who are able were invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

The ArtistsCAN version of "Lean On Me" is available on all digital retail platforms.

