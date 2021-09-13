Watch ROBERT TRUJILLO's 17-Year-Old Son Perform With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES At BLUE RIDGE ROCK FESTIVAL

Tye Trujillo, the 17-year-old son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, played bass with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES this past Saturday (September 11) at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Virginia. He was filling in for regular SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz, who was unable to make the gig because he is currently playing bass for KORN on the Jonathan Davis-fronted band's U.S. tour.

Tye previously played bass for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in October 2019 at the SoCal Hoedown in San Pedro, California.

When the younger Trujillo first performed with Mike Muir and his bandmates two years ago, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES praised the musician for "showing what a badass he already is on bass. His youthful enthusiasm was contagious, his bass skills undeniable," the group wrote on social media.

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Robert Trujillo was first invited to join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES for a European tour in 1989 supporting East Coast thrashers ANTHRAX. While with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Robert appeared on some of the band's most successful albums: "Lights, Camera, Action" (1990), "The Art Of Rebellion" (1992) and "Still Cyco After All These Years" (1993). During Trujillo's years with SUICIDAL, Muir heard some of Robert's homemade demos and they collaborated on a funkier, more progressive sound under the name INFECTIOUS GROOVES. They produced a number of albums such as "The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move..." (1991), "Sarsippius' Ark" (1993) and "Groove Family Cyco" (1994).

