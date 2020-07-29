Watch Reunited SISTER SIN Perform Live In Rehearsal

The "classic" lineup of the Swedish heavy rock band SISTER SIN took part in a "Raw & Mean From Rehearsal" livestream on June 13. Liv Jagrell (vocals), Jimmy Hiltula (guitar), Andreas Strandh (bass) and Dave Sundberg (drums) ran through a 13-song set that focused heavily on SISTER SIN's 2010 album "True Sound Of The Underground" (from which the band played five cuts), along with one track from "Switchblade Serenades" (2008), three from "Now And Forever" (2012) and four from "Black Lotus" (2014).

Video footage of the performance can be seen below.

After announcing its reunion last December, SISTER SIN was scheduled to perform at the Gefle Metal Festival in Gävle, Sweden and Helgeåfestivalen in Knislinge, Sweden in early July, but those plans have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

At the end of last year, Jagrell revealed that her post-SISTER SIN outfit LIV SIN was "taking a little bit of a break" following the departures of guitarist Chris Bertzell and bassist Tommie Winther. The pair explained in a statement that their exit had been "in development for a while."

SISTER SIN announced its split in November 2015, saying in a statement that the band's "relentless" touring and recording schedule took its toll and "the motivation for some members just wasn't there anymore." However, the group left the door open for a possible comeback, saying: "It is our hope that the flame will burn once again and hopefully resurrect this Swedish bastard sometime in the future. Time will tell…"

Five years ago, Liv told Sleaze Roxx about the end of SISTER SIN: "We toured too much and we got burned out. That's the simple answer. They just felt like they did not want to do this anymore. [In 2015], we had been out for almost four months or something so it's a lot of time away from family. It's a lot of time away from friends. And also just to survive in the business is hard, so I think we maybe worked too hard in the last years."

SISTER SIN's fifth studio album, "Black Lotus", was released in October 2014 via Victory.

LIV SIN released two full-length albums, "Follow Me" (2017) and "Burning Sermons" (2019), as well as one EP, "Inverted" (2018).

