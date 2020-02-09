Watch RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Perform Live With JOHN FRUSCIANTE For First Time Since 2007

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS performed live with guitarist John Frusciante for the first time in more than 12 years on Saturday (February 8) in Los Angeles at a memorial for Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle. The event, which was organized by the Tony Hawk Foundation, also included a performance by JANE'S ADDICTION, which features former CHILI PEPPERS guitarist Dave Navarro.

Tony Hawk, president of the Tony Hawk Foundation, posted several Instagram clips of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' set, which didn't include drummer Chad Smith. (JANE'S ADDICTION's Stephen Perkins stepped in for him.) At one point, Frusciante also joined JANE'S ADDICTION on stage for a rendition of "Mountain Song".

Hawk wrote on Instagram: " Today we celebrated the life of Andrew Burkle. He was a beloved son, friend and brother to the lucky ones that surrounded him. Because of him, @tonyhawkfoundation had landmark fundraising events in Beverly Hills for 10 years in a row and I am forever grateful for his support in our mission.

"Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious, and his spirit lives on through our work. A perfect example of Andrew's magnetism was displayed this afternoon when this all-star lineup came together to perform Iggy Pop and GANG OF FOUR (and RHCP) songs in his honor. Thank you Andrew, we will miss you beyond words."

Frusciante rejoined RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS in December after the dismissal of Josh Klinghoffer, who had been in the band for 10 years.

Klinghoffer, who took over for Frusciante in 2010, told Rolling Stone that he received the news from his bandmates during a meeting at bassist Flea's house. Klinghoffer said he suspected the seeds for Frusciante's return had been planted far earlier, with the guitarist reaching out to singer Anthony Kiedis and their tour manager as much as 18 months prior.

He explained: "[John] was definitely showing his face in CHILI PEPPER world a little bit just with emails and apologizing about past behavior. So every time I would hear a story about that, I thought, 'What is he doing? Does he want to come back?'"

Klinghoffer said his firing was "a total blindside" as the band were "so far into the writing of a new record," adding, "Here was an album that was more than half written, but I guess I let my guard down because I thought we had done so much work." Klinghoffer said he expected the band to scrap the music they worked on and start over. The guitarist also said that he was "not particularly fond of the two records" he wrote and recorded on — 2011's "I'm With You" and 2016's "The Getaway".

Drummer Chad Smith recently revealed that the PEPPERS have begun working on new material with Frusciante.

