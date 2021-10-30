Watch RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Join SAMMY HAGAR For Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Rock And Roll'

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy joined Sammy Hagar and THE CIRCLE on stage last night (Friday, October 29) during the opening night of the Red Rocker's Las Vegas residency at The STRAT to perform a cover of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Rock And Roll". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.
Pearcy took to his Instagram after the concert to share a few onstage and backstage photos of him with Hagar and other members of THE CIRCLE, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Great hanging with @mad_anthony_bassman @sammyhagar and band tonight with my beautiful @misstruthadare great jamming, appreciate Sammy. The band sounded great first night of his residence in Vegas."
The STRAT Theater has a capacity of about 800 people. The theater was designed to capture the beach vibe Hagar's synonymous with, including elements of his famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.
Additional shows are scheduled on October 30, November 5, November 6, November 12 and November 13, all at 9 p.m.
"Sammy & Friends" celebrates Hagar's career, spanning four decades, from his solo career, MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and surprise additions to the setlist depending on which of his musician friends take the stage with him. Produced by industry leader SPI Entertainment and Hagar's manager, Tom Consolo, of TC Management, the show transports the audience to Baja, where you never know who will join Hagar on stage.
Speaking to the Las Vegas Sun about what fans can expect from the residency concerts, Hagar said: "Nobody is going to hear the same thing twice. One night we're going to come out and play VAN HALEN for an hour, then start cherry picking. Another night, we might just play MONTROSE, which will be fun because that's only about 35 minutes of music. I want to do it with a different theme every night and really mix it up.
"The team at The STRAT has been awesome and they've really allowed us to come in and do what we want to do," he added. "That room is great and I looked at every room that was available in Las Vegas. My fans, the Redheads, they come from all over the world, and you want them to be in a place like Vegas where they can have a good time before and after the show. The experience in Vegas is like no other town. If you can't find something to do here, you're either broke or in a really bad mood."
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hagar has invited such guest stars as Toby Keith, Rick Springfield, Kenny Chesney, Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) to the party.
