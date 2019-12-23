Watch RATT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

December 23, 2019 0 Comments

Watch RATT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Fan-filmed video footage of RATT's December 21 concert at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below.

RATT's current lineup includes original members Stephen Pearcy (vocals) and Juan Croucier (bass), along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

Pearcy recently confirmed to The Metal Voice that RATT is planning to make new music available in 2020.

"The format of music and releasing and this and that is so different," he said. "I always release solo records, pretty much every year, just because I like to write and try different things, expressions and whatever.

"With RATT, we're gonna shoot for a record," he continued. "We're gonna probably release a couple of singles first. And see what happens. If it fires up, we'll go ahead and do a record. That's the easy part. Having the songs is the hard part. [Laughs] We'll release a couple and see what happens. Of course, we're hoping for people to get off on it. It's been quite a while."

Asked about the musical direction of the new RATT material, Stephen said: "Of course it's gonna be in the RATT norm. We get Juan [Croucier, bass] on backup vocals and we get him with arrangements and writing too. When we get into RATT writing mode, something just clicks there. We know what is RATT music and what isn't. But we'll see what happens. I'd like to get a little more melodically aggressive — something like the EP or in between [1984's] '[Out Of The] Cellar' and [1985's] 'Invasion [Of Your Privacy]'. We're shooting for some harder 'Ratt 'n' roll.'"

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" album.

This past January, Pearcy underwent knee surgery. The operation came three months after two disastrous RATT shows that saw the now-63-year-old singer incapacitated to the point where he had trouble remem







COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).