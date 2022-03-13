Watch QUEENSRŸCHE Perform In Oakland During North American Tour With JUDAS PRIEST

March 13, 2022 0 Comments

Watch QUEENSRŸCHE Perform In Oakland During North American Tour With JUDAS PRIEST

Fan-filmed video of QUEENSRŸCHE's March 12 concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California can be seen below.

The band's North American tour as the support act for JUDAS PRIEST kicked off on March 4 at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois and will conclude on April 13 at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

QUEENSRŸCHE was originally set to support SCORPIONS on their rescheduled "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency in March-April 2022 but pulled out of the dates in order to take part in the JUDAS PRIEST tour. SCORPIONS have since tapped SKID ROW as the new opening act for the Vegas residency.

Last November, QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre discussed the band's tour with PRIEST in an interview with Canada's The Metal Voice. Regarding QUEENSRŸCHE's decision to withdraw from SCORPIONS' Vegas residency and do the PRIEST tour, Todd said: "The SCORPIONS, we really like them as people. We're friends with them and we've gotten to tour with them several times. It's one of those things where it's, like, 'Gosh, what do you do?' People that aren't in the business don't understand how things work sometimes.

"I think it's great for [QUEENSRŸCHE] to go out with [JUDAS PRIEST]; the optics are great. And we're very honored to have gotten that."

Last October, QUEENSRŸCHE's Michael Wilton confirmed that returning guitarist Mike Stone will contribute guitar solos to the band's next studio album.

Since last May, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past five years, Casey Grillo has been filling in for QUEENSRŸCHE's original drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In early October, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against the band's fellow original members Wilton and Eddie Jackson (bass), alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge.

QUEENSRŸCHE spent the last two months recording its new album for a tentative late 2022 release.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).