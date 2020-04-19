Watch QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Perform 'We Are The Champions' With JEFF SCOTT SOTO While In Quarantine

April 19, 2020 0 Comments

Watch QUEEN's BRIAN MAY And ROGER TAYLOR Perform 'We Are The Champions' With JEFF SCOTT SOTO While In Quarantine

SONS OF APOLLO singer Jeff Scott Soto and Brazilian bassist Kuky Sanchez joined QUEEN legends Brian May and Roger Taylor from their respective homes to perform a split-screen version of QUEEN's classic song "We Are The Champions". Check out the video below.

Soto was one of the vocalists for the officially sanctioned QUEEN tribute QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA. Launched in 2012, QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA was put together by Taylor, who, along with May, has been tasked with the duty of preserving the legacy of QUEEN for the past 29 years after the passing of singer Freddie Mercury in 1991.

In a 2019 interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show", Soto was asked to name two of his favorite QUEEN songs. Jeff laughed and said: "God, you're kidding me. I go deep when it comes to QUEEN, because I am an über fan. I am a B-sides über fan of QUEEN. So I would never choose the obvious; I'd never choose the hits. I go deep. I like when QUEEN goes a little goofy, a little wacky, novelty, nostalgic. When they go… like the 'Bicycle Race' and 'Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy' — when they get crazy with all the harmonies and all that lushness behind it. That's the QUEEN I love… Most people think I'm just a hard rock, heavy metal screamer. They don't realize that I'm into the really sultry 'You Take My Breath Away', 'Love Of My Life' kind of stuff. I mean, that's the kind of stuff that's in my blood, in my DNA. [When it comes to] my voice and being able to do [sing] many different things, I got all that from Steve Perry and Freddie Mercury."

May has been spending some of his time in quarantine giving guitar lessons on Instagram, offering detailed tutorials on how to play some of QUEEN's greatest hits. Taylor, meanwhile, has been entertaining fans while in lockdown by giving drum lessons to beginners by going through different sections of the percussion instruments each day on his Instagram account.

Last month, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's previously announced 27-date European "Rhapsody" tour was postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 tour was due to start in Italy on May 24, with the itinerary also including a massive run of 10 London O2 concerts as well as a pair of shows each in Manchester and Birmingham, before further mainland Europe dates were set to conclude with two Madrid shows on July 7 and July 8.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).