Watch QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Perform Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Whole Lotta Love' In Dunedin, New Zealand

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT played a cover version of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Whole Lotta Love" during their concert last night (Monday, February 10) in Dunedin, New Zealand. Fan-filmed video footage of the performance can be seen below.

This spring, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT will play their first European dates since the worldwide box office sensation that was the "Bohemian Rhapsody" film.

Last summer, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT rocked North America with 25 giant shows which drew universally ecstatic reviews — "it's loud, it's fun, and it's unforgettable" — and played to sold-out audiences totaling close to 400,000 spectators.

The all-new "Rhapsody" show, already hailed as "a marvel of technical advances," will arrive in Europe in late spring, as QUEEN original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor team up once more with longtime frontman Adam Lambert on lead vocals to perform shows across nine countries from late May into early July.

Over the "Rhapsody" tour, European audiences will, at last, have the chance to see the epic new show which has drawn awe and acclaim all through its North American run and became rock's hottest ticket of the year in the USA. Ever the masters of extravagant performance and sumptuous visuals, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's newest production is again the work of Stufish Entertainment Architects' set designer Ric Lipson and lighting designer Rob Sinclair who both have a long-term association with QUEEN, including the band's 2017-2018 eye-popping "News Of The World"-inspired touring show.

Lipson describes the two-and-a-half-hour production as "a new chapter in the history of the band. Once again for them expanding the parameters of what a live music experience can be, this new show delivers the band's most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of QUEEN's music."

The tour comes at a time when QUEEN continues to ride high on the momentum of their box-office-busting, Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic, which has introduced their music to new audiences with record-breaking results. Apart from becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, in the U.K., it is also No. 1 biggest-selling film of 2019 on home release.

QUEEN's original soundtrack to the film has remained high in the U.K. album chart ever since its November 2018 debut; in the U.S., it became the band's highest-charting album in 38 years, and QUEEN sold more albums in North America than any artist in the first half of 2019. The timeless and groundbreaking "Bohemian Rhapsody" video has reached a historic one billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed music clip of the 20th Century. In addition, YouTube views of "Don't Stop Me Now" have passed the 500 million mark.

Once again completing the tour lineup are the band's long-term on-stage collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass and Tyler Warren on percussion.

