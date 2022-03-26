Watch Pro-Shot Video Of TAYLOR HAWKINS's Last-Ever Performance With FOO FIGHTERS Five Days Before His Death

Professionally filmed video of Taylor Hawkins's final show with the FOO FIGHTERS, which took place on March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina, can be seen below.

The 50-year-old drummer and his bandmates played for over two hours in Buenos Aires' Hipódromo De San Isidro, where Hawkins took the mic for a cover of QUEEN's "Somebody To Love", while FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl played the drums.

"I fuckin' love Dave Grohl, man," Hawkins told the crowd before they kicked off the song. "I'd be delivering pizzas if it wasn't for fuckin' Dave Grohl. I'd be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn't for Dave Grohl."

Setlist:

00:05 Times Like These

05:45 The Pretender

14:29 Learn To Fly

18:45 No Son Of Mine

26:22 The Sky Is A Neighborhood

30:29 Shame Shame

36:04 Breakout

45:45 My Hero

52:24 These Days

58:22 Walk

01:03:40 Band Introductions

01:13:29 Somebody To Love (QUEEN cover) (Taylor Hawkins on lead vocals)

01:21:47 All My Life

01:27:36 Run

01:33:40 Wheels

01:42:33 Best of You

01:54:16 Been Caught Stealing (JANE'S ADDICTION cover) (Perry Farrell on vocals)

01:59:04 Monkey Wrench

02:05:56 Everlong

A huge QUEEN fan, Hawkins often covered the band's songs during FOO FIGHTERS' shows.

QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor both reacted to the news of Taylor's passing, with Brian writing on Instagram: "No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri". Roger wrote: "Like losing a younger favourite brother. He was a kind brilliant man and an inspirational mentor to my son Rufus and the best friend one could ever have. Devastated. Rog".

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia on Friday (March 25).

Earlier in the day, Hawkins had reportedly complained of chest pains to hotel staff.

Fans, journalists and videographers began to gather outside Casa Medina after Hawkins's death was announced. Ambulances and police cars, including those of judicial police and forensic investigators, could be seen stationed outside of the hotel, which is located in the middle of the financial and commercial centers of Bogota in one of the most historic and traditional buildings of the city. A couple of hours later, Hawkins's body was finally brought out of the hotel, placed into a coroner's van and driven away.

Hawkins's death was announced yesterday with a statement on FOO FIGHTERS' official Twitter reading: "The FOO FIGHTERS family is devasted by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The FOO FIGHTERS were scheduled to perform Friday at the Picnic Stereo festival in Bogota but their performance was canceled.

Two days prior to performing at Lollapalooza Argentina, the band played Lollapalooza Chile. They are scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday (March 27).

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, whom he married in 2005, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

