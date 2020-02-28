Watch Pro-Shot Video Of SLIPKNOT's Entire Performance At Last Year's RESURRECTION FEST

Professionally filmed video footage of SLIPKNOT's entire July 5, 2019 performance at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. 00:01:40 (515)

02. 00:02:26 People = Shit

03. 00:06:17 (Sic)

04. 00:10:07 Get This

05. 00:15:10 Unsainted

06. 00:19:25 Disasterpiece

07. 00:24:35 Before I Forget

08. 00:30:54 The Heretic Anthem

09. 00:34:36 Psychosocial

10. 00:38:51 The Devil In I

11. 00:46:44 Prosthetics

12. 00:51:56 Vermilion

13. 00:59:30 Custer

14. 01:03:21 Sulfur

15. 01:10:07 All Out Life

16. 01:16:08 Duality

17. 01:22:55 Spit It Out

18. 01:29:29 Surfacing

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of the "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, produced by Live Nation. Joining them on the trek will be special guests A DAY TO REMEMBER, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE.

Last year's "Knotfest Roadshow" saw SLIPKNOT play to the biggest U.S. crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, "Knotfest Roadshow" 2020 begins in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which came out last August. The disc sold 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album made an impact worldwide with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

