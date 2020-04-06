Watch Pro-Shot Video Of NAPALM DEATH's Entire NANTES DEATHFIST Performance

Violent Motion has uploaded professionally filmed video footage of NAPALM DEATH's entire February 28 performance at the Nantes Deathfist festival at the Warehouse in Nantes, France. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - I Abstain

05:18 - Silence Is Deafening

09:04 - The Wolf I Feed

13:05 - Can't Play, Won't Pay

16:46 - Social Sterility

18:10 - Scum

22:04 - Fatalist

26:50 - Logic Ravaged By Brute Force

31:15 - Suffer The Children

35:35 - If The Truth Be Known

40:20 - Human Garbage

42:11 - When All Is Said And Done

45:45 - Mass Appeal Madness

49:30 - Unchallenged Hate

51:32 - You Suffer

53:01 - Smash A Single Digit

54:58 - Cleanse Impure

58:06 - Dead

59:13 - Nazi Punks Fuck Off (DEAD KENNEDYS Cover)

1:01:44 - White Kross (SONIC YOUTH cover)

This past Febraury, NAPALM DEATH released a new seven-inch / digital EP via Century Media Records. The EP titled "Logic Ravaged By Brute Force" includes the brand-new title track, which can be heard below, as well as a freshly recorded cover version of "White Kross", originally performed by SONIC YOUTH. This double-A-side EP is yet another NAPALM DEATH collectible item and is also meant as first teaser for the band's upcoming studio album, expected for release later in 2020.

NAPALM DEATH's frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway states about the EP: "In keeping with NAPALM DEATH custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavors. So then naturally we moved into single territory and opted for 'Logic Ravaged By Brute Force'. It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as SONIC YOUTH mash chords like few others, this cover of 'White Kross' just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover — or filler — song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic".

The "Logic Ravaged By Brute Force" seven-inch EP is available in the following versions:

* Black vinyl - Unlimited

* Blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM distro Europe

* Light Green vinyl - 100x copies via CM webshop Europe

* Neon Yellow vinyl - 100x copies via CM webshop USA (out February 28!)

* Orange vinyl - 600x exclusively from the band on the road!

NAPALM DEATH's upcoming follow-up to 2015's "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" will feature an appearance by guitarist Mitch Harris, who has been taking a leave of absence from NAPALM DEATH since late 2014 to focus on his family life.

Barney recently told Metal Mad TV that the "theme" of the upcoming NAPALM DEATH album is "the other." He explained: "One good example of people being treated as the other is this whole thing about immigrants. Not everybody, but there is a certain percentage of the population that looks at them as something different — like, not human, almost. I wanted to challenge that way of thinking. Not only is it the other immigrants or whatever you want to call people that migrate. There's other things as well — other people who are treated as 'the other.' I would suggest simply, generally, that it's not necessary to treat people differently."

