Watch Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA Performing 'Damage, Inc.' At WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

METALLICA played the song "Damage, Inc." live for the first time in years during the band's second headlining set at the Welcome To Rockville festival on November 14 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Professionally filmed video footage of the performance can be seen below.

Prior to the Rockville gig, METALLICA had not played "Damage, Inc." for at least four years.

"Damage, Inc." is the last song on METALLICA's third album, "Master Of Puppets", which was the first LP METALLICA recorded after signing a major label deal with Elektra Records.

The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart but has sold over six million copies in the U.S. since.

It is the last record to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed later that year in a tour bus crash.

Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLICA's live set, including "Battery", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and the title track.

Welcome To Rockville, a four-day rock festival, kicked off its 10th edition on November 11 at a new home in Daytona Beach.

METALLICA played another show at Welcome To Rockville with a different setlist on November 12.

Along with two nights of METALLICA, this year's Welcome To Rockville featured DISTURBED, SLIPKNOT, A DAY TO REMEMBER, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, LAMB OF GOD, SOCIAL DISTORTION, MASTODON and many others. The event was also livestreamed on Danny Wimmer Presents's Twitch channel, featuring select performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes content at twitch.tv/DWPresents.

