Watch Pro-Shot Video Of LAMB OF GOD's Entire Performance At Last Year's RESURRECTION FEST

Professionally filmed video footage of LAMB OF GOD's entire July 6, 2019 performance at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain was premiereed on Knotfest.com earlier today and can now be seen below.

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album will be released on May 8 via Epic Records. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe told U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that "Checkmate", the first single from the band's upcoming album, is "the most on the nose politically, but this whole record is political. There's not a single song [on the album] about an individual," he explained.

"When we had [George W. Bush] during the [2004 album] 'Ashes Of The Wake' era, he was a whole lot easier to write specifics about because we had the war in Iraq, the mythical weapons of mass destruction, but right now, the political world everywhere looks like Peewee Herman's playhouse.

"They are two sides of the same coin," he continued. "Civility and discourse is at an all time low, and that's because people view political parties now not for their policies, but they support these different parties like sports teams. The lyrics reflect that. The system is a fucking fraud."

LAMB OF GOD is scheduled to join forces with MEGADETH for a North American tour this summer and fall.

Photo credit: Javier Bragado

