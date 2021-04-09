Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GUNS N' ROSES Performing In Brasília, Brazil

GUNS N' ROSES has released video footage of the band's November 20, 2016 performance at Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brasília, Brazil. The 36-minute clip is part of the GN'R web series dubbed "Not In This Lifetime Selects" featuring highlights from the four-year "Not In This Lifetime" tour.

Featured songs:

00:18 - "It's So Easy"

03:35 - "Welcome To The Jungle"

09:44 - "Sorry"

16:10 - "Rocket Queen"

26:54 - "Used To Love Her"

30:18 - "Nightrain"

In a recent interview with Guitar Player's "No Guitar Is Safe" podcast, Slash spoke about what it felt like for him to step back out on stage with GUNS N' ROSES for the first time in over two decades at the band's April 2016 concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

"That was our first gig back," the guitarist said. "I think probably the last time that we ever played there was in 1985. I don't think we even played there in 1986. Probably '85 was the last time we played there. "[The April 2016 concert was] our first show together after 20 years. We obviously had more gear and more crew than we did back in the day, I'll tell you that much. And it was loud. But it was a lot of fun. It was an almost poignant moment to fucking stand there and look at that crowd in that sort of room and have that kind of nostalgic feeling."

In 2019, Slash told Guitar.com that his first concert back with GUNS N' ROSES was an "overwhelming" experience. "It was so cool," he said. "Because it was a long time — we're talking more than 20 years from the last show in 1994… it was 22 years since the last time we'd played together. And obviously I'd played with [bassist] Duff [McKagan] [since then] but there's a certain dynamic in the three of us together. It was awesome, and it's a really great experience."

Earlier this week, GUNS N' ROSES postponed its European tour for a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, "Not In This Lifetime" became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

"Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash (guitar), McKagan and Axl Rose (vocals) backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with the aforementioned club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

