Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GUNS N' ROSES' October 2019 Concert In Salt Lake City

GUNS N' ROSES has released professionally filmed video footage of the band's October 29, 2019 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. The clip, which can be seen below, is part of the new GN'R web series dubbed "Not In This Lifetime Selects" featuring highlights from nearly four-year "Not In This Lifetime" tour.

"Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

As previously reported, GUNS N' ROSES' previously announced summer 2020 North American stadium tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The nearly two-month-long trek was scheduled to kick off on July 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through August 26 on Missoula, Montana.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

