Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GUNS N' ROSES' 2019 Performance In Wichita, Kansas

GUNS N' ROSES has released video footage of the band's October 7, 2019 performance from at InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The 27-minute clip is part of the GN'R web series dubbed "Not In This Lifetime Selects" featuring highlights from the four-year "Not In This Lifetime" tour.

Featured songs:

00:00 "Estranged"

09:20 "Civil War"

16:58 "Wichita Lineman" (Glen Campbell cover)

21:00 "Nightrain"

In July, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

