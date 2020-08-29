Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GUNS N' ROSES' 2016 Performances In Mexico City And Houston

GUNS N' ROSES has released video footage of the band's 2016 performances from Mexico City and Houston. The 34-minute clip is part of the new GN'R web series dubbed "Not In This Lifetime Selects" featuring highlights from four-year "Not In This Lifetime" tour.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Intro + You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory

00:51 - New Rose

03:17 - My Michelle

06:40 - Coma

16:59 - This I Love

21:19 - Out Ta Get Me

25:18 - November Rain

Last month, GUNS N' ROSES announced the rescheduled dates for its North American stadium tour.

GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which began four years ago, recently became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime" featured classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

