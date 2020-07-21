Watch Pro-Shot Video Of GAVIN ROSSDALE Performing ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Would?' With BREAKING BENJAMIN

BREAKING BENJAMIN, which would have kicked off its U.S. summer tour with BUSH, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA and Cory Marks last Wednesday (July 15), has released a never-before-seen video from its winter 2020 trek with KORN.

On February 29, at Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, BREAKING BENJAMIN frontman Ben Burnley surprised the sold-out crowd by bringing Gavin Rossdale of BUSH onto the stage to perform ALICE IN CHAINS' "Would?" to coincide with their summer tour announcement.

BREAKING BENJAMIN said in a social media post: "In an alternate universe, we're on stage in New Jersey on our Summer tour with @bush, @theory__, @SaintAsonia and @corymarksmusic, but in reality, your health and safety comes first. We're aching to get back on stage, but we know that together, we'll make it through this and come out stronger than ever.

"Thanks to @gavin Rossdale of @bush for joining us on stage earlier this year to cover a classic, and thanks to all of you for your unending dedication and support. Summer Tour merch is available now @ www.BreakingBenjamin.com. We can't wait to see you on the road again"

BREAKING BENJAMIN has been touring in support of its compilation album "Aurora", which features reimagined versions of its songs.

BUSH's new studio album, "The Kingdom", was released on July 17 via Zuma Rock Records under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management.

