Watch Pro-Shot Video Of ARCH ENEMY's Entire Performance At Last Year's RESURRECTION FEST

March 15, 2020 0 Comments

Watch Pro-Shot Video Of ARCH ENEMY's Entire Performance At Last Year's RESURRECTION FEST

Professionally filmed video footage of ARCH ENEMY's entire July 5, 2019 performance at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. 01:10 The World Is Yours
02. 06:28 War Eternal
03. 11:11 The Race
04. 14:44 My Apocalypse
05. 20:39 You Will Know My Name
06. 25:15 Under Black Flags We March
07. 30:06 Dead Eyes See No Future
08. 35:02 The Eagle Flies Alone
09. 40:01 First Day In Hell
10. 44:37 Saturnine (Intro)
11. 45:22 As The Pages Burn
12. 50:14 No Gods, No Masters
13. 55:07 Nemesis

In January 2019, ARCH ENEMY released a compilation, "Covered In Blood", of all cover songs the band has recorded throughout its career.

In the fall of 2018, ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott revealed that he has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to the "Will To Power" album. Released in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

"Will To Power" was released via Century Media Records. Co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson, the disc was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator and friend Jens Bogren (OPETH, AT THE GATES, DIMMU BORGIR). The LP's cover artwork was designed by Alex Reisfar.

Amott told Guitar World about "Will To Power": "I never considered ARCH ENEMY to be a death metal band, and I didn't start ARCH ENEMY with the intention of being death metal. I've already done that type of stuff [as a member of CARNAGE and CARCASS], so I wanted to focus more on melody, while still keeping the music heavy. And I think this record does that."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).