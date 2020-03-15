Watch Pro-Shot Video Of ARCH ENEMY's Entire Performance At Last Year's RESURRECTION FEST

Professionally filmed video footage of ARCH ENEMY's entire July 5, 2019 performance at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain can be seen below.

Featured songs:

01. 01:10 The World Is Yours

02. 06:28 War Eternal

03. 11:11 The Race

04. 14:44 My Apocalypse

05. 20:39 You Will Know My Name

06. 25:15 Under Black Flags We March

07. 30:06 Dead Eyes See No Future

08. 35:02 The Eagle Flies Alone

09. 40:01 First Day In Hell

10. 44:37 Saturnine (Intro)

11. 45:22 As The Pages Burn

12. 50:14 No Gods, No Masters

13. 55:07 Nemesis

In January 2019, ARCH ENEMY released a compilation, "Covered In Blood", of all cover songs the band has recorded throughout its career.

In the fall of 2018, ARCH ENEMY guitarist Michael Amott revealed that he has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to the "Will To Power" album. Released in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

"Will To Power" was released via Century Media Records. Co-produced by Amott and drummer Daniel Erlandsson, the disc was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator and friend Jens Bogren (OPETH, AT THE GATES, DIMMU BORGIR). The LP's cover artwork was designed by Alex Reisfar.

Amott told Guitar World about "Will To Power": "I never considered ARCH ENEMY to be a death metal band, and I didn't start ARCH ENEMY with the intention of being death metal. I've already done that type of stuff [as a member of CARNAGE and CARCASS], so I wanted to focus more on melody, while still keeping the music heavy. And I think this record does that."

