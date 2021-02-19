Watch Preview Of EDDIE VAN HALEN Photo Book From Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN

Two video trailers for "Edward Van Halen By Ross Halfin", a 320-page celebration of rock's iconic guitar player, a man who changed the way rock music would be played forever, can be found below.

This extensive photo book features many classic and unseen shots chosen by Ross Halfin from his personal archive together with an exclusive introduction from Edward's friend and fellow player Tony Iommi. Respected journalist Mark Blake provides a career essay on Van Halen's hugely successful career.

Two editions of "Edward Van Halen By Ross Halfin" are available for pre-order from Rufus Publications. The first retails at £275 and features a 3D lenticular cover, a metal guitar-shaped slipcase, includes some photographic prints, and is numbered and signed by Halfin. The regular edition comes with a cloth-bound slipcase and is £89. The book measures 240mm x 345mm and is printed on 170gsm art paper.

"SABBATH were making the 'Cross Purposes' album, and we were doing a song called 'Evil Eye'," Iommi writes in his introduction. "I suggested Eddie have a go. He played it with us and started doing all the guitar parts and solos. I still have a recording of it somewhere, which we may put out at some point in the future."

"Edward Van Halen By Ross Halfin" will ship in June.

Eddie passed away in October at the age of 65. His death was announced by his son.

Eddie died at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. Following his death, fans left flowers at his childhood home on Las Lunas Street in Pasadena, California. Additional flowers, candles and fan mementos were placed on Allen Avenue where Eddie and his brother, VAN HALEN drummer Alex, scratched their band's name into the wet cement of a sidewalk when they were teenagers.

In October, a City Council meeting was held in Pasadena, where a memorial honoring Eddie was discussed. City manager Steve Mermell was directed to come up with ideas for how to best honor the musician.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

