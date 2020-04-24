Watch POST MALONE And TRAVIS BARKER Perform NIRVANA Classics

Rapper Post Malone, who is a huge NIRVANA fan, has launched a livestream concert on his YouTube channel, performing NIRVANA "hits and fan favorites" while raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Among the musicians backing Post during the performance is BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker.

While apparently watching the live stream, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic tweeted: "@PostMalone and crew are killing it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So proud of @PostMalone and crew. Everyone so good so talented. I am moved!!!!! I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!"

On Wednesday, Courtney Love gave her stamp of approval to Malone for hosting the event. The HOLE frontwoman, widow of NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain, also thanked her late husband "mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus."

Throughout the show, Google will match all donations at up to $5 million, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

For more information about Post Malone's event, fans can text 817-270-6440, which is a number he offered up on his social media pages earlier this week alongside the note, "text me."

Post Malone previously covered "All Apologies" live. He also has a couple of NIRVANA tattoos, including a portrait of Kurt Cobain on his knuckles and the songtitle "Stay Away" on his forehead.

The rapper released his most recent album, "Hollywood's Bleeding", last September and recently collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne on the latter's new LP, "Ordinary Man".

