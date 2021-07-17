Watch POP EVIL Perform With DEVOUR THE DAY Bassist, TED NUGENT Drummer

July 17, 2021 0 Comments

Watch POP EVIL Perform With DEVOUR THE DAY Bassist, TED NUGENT Drummer

Fan-filmed video footage of POP EVIL's July 16 performance at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan can be seen below.

POP EVIL's current touring lineup includes two session musicians: drummer Jason Hartless (TED NUGENT) and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser of EGYPT CENTRAL and DEVOUR THE DAY.

Last weekend, POP EVIL's longtime bassist Matt DiRito announced his exit from the band, saying in a statement that "the details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way."

"Walking away from something I've helped build is not easy — but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures," he said. "POP EVIL will continue on and so will I, just not together."

POP EVIL drummer Hayley Cramer is being forced to miss the first couple of weeks of the band's U.S. tour because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The U.K.-based musician, who joined the Michigan rockers in 2016, announced her absence from the first shows of the trek in a social media post on July 8.

She wrote: "Hey everyone! As I'm sure some of you have noticed, POP EVIL have started rehearsals yet I'm still here in the UK. So I just want to fill you all in with where we are at with regards to some travel logistics back to America.

"We have been able to secure a meeting with the consulate on the 21st of July to get my P1 visa renewed. The embassy is extremely backed up due to the pandemic, but our immigration team have really delivered. Some people are still waiting to obtain an appointment! This does mean unfortunately I will be missing the first couple of weeks of tour.

"I can't wait to get back to play shows in front of you all again. In the meantime, a fantastic drummer Jason Hartless will be filling in for me and will deliver a kick ass performance for sure!!

"I want to encourage you to continually show your love, encouragement and support to bands, musicians, crews and venues. We need all the help you can give to rebuild our precious yet vulnerable music industry. Live music in particular!

"Big love to you all. See you soon."

POP EVIL's "Versatile" tour kicked off on July 14 with an outdoor show in Lake County, Illinois and will run across the U.S. until September 23 including stops at several of the major rock festivals — Rocklahoma, Aftershock and Inkcarceration — as well as supporting SHINEDOWN. Support on the trek will come from special guests ZERO 9:36, BRKN LOVE and LIKE MACHINES (on select dates).

POP EVIL's latest album, "Versatile", features the No. 1 mainstream rock hit single "Breathe Again" — the band's sixth No. 1 single to date — alongside heavyweight tracks "Set Me Free", "Let The Chaos Reign" and Top 10 single "Work".


We got Jason M Hartless on drums dough
Miss you Chuck Alkazian!!!!

Posted by Tom Marsh on Friday, July 16, 2021

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).