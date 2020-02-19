Watch PEARL JAM's Animated Video For 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

PEARL JAM has unveiled the music video for its new single "Superblood Wolfmoon". The song is the latest single to be released from the group's anxiously awaited new album, "Gigaton", arriving March 27 via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

PEARL JAM teamed up with D.I.Y. animator Keith Ross — renowned for his homegrown @TinyConcert Instagram channel. The channel has become popular for "bite-sized animated music videos" drawn with a ballpoint pen and harnessing the punk energy and imagination of the songs.

Popular for animating excerpts of songs, this marks the first time Keith delivered a video that runs the entire duration of a track. The black-and-white visual intercuts a stunning vision of the moon with hand-drawn clips of the band performing. The animated counterparts capture each respective member's spirit as the track reflects the adventurous and arresting spirit of "Superblood Wolfmoon".

Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, "Gigaton" marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released on October 15, 2013.

"Gigaton" track listing:

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O'Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take The Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

"Gigaton" is available for pre-order now at PearlJam.com.

"Making this record was a long journey," says Mike McCready. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on 'Gigaton' ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

"Gigaton"'s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen's photo "Ice Waterfall." Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In support of "Gigaton", PEARL JAM will embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, hits the "Fabulous" Forum on April 15 and April 16, and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18 and April 19.

PEARL JAM's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour.

