Watch PEARL JAM Perform 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' For First Time

PEARL JAM has contributed the inaugural live performance of "Dance Of The Clairvoyants" to "All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief" today. This marks the first time a track from the band's new album, "Gigaton", has been performed. Watch it below. The concert livestreamed at 7 p.m. PT at allinwa.org and broadcast locally in Washington on stations KREM, KING 5, KONG and KSKN. It is also available globally on Amazon Prime now.

PEARL JAM bandmembers played out of their respective homes, locking into an unbreakable groove despite the distance. Reflecting the song's spirit of experimentation, guitarist Stone Gossard picks up the bass, while bassist Jeff Ament gets behind the keys and dons a guitar. Matt Cameron holds down the beat as Mike McCready wails through the riffs under a blacklight. Meanwhile, vocalist Eddie Vedder sings waving a lighter as his daughters and wife Jill Vedder make a cameo in the background.

As part of "All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief", PEARL JAM joined a bill, including Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, THE BLACK TONES, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone and actor Joel McHale as well as Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and more.

All In WA is a coordinated statewide relief effort powered by a coalition of public officials, companies, philanthropic leaders, community foundations, United Way organizations, community leaders, frontline nonprofits, and individuals. These groups are coming together to provide immediate critical and emergency support for workers and families most affected across Washington State, and to mobilize committed community and philanthropic groups to go All In for WA.

"Gigaton" came out in March. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it marks the band's first studio album since Grammy Award-winning "Lightning Bolt", which was released in October 2013.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

