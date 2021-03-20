Watch PAPA ROACH's Livestream Event For 'Greatest Hits Vol.2: The Better Noise Years'

PAPA ROACH has just released its second greatest-hits compilation, "Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years". The compilation commemorates their continued success as a top-selling recording and touring act during their 2010-2020 tenure signed to Better Noise Music, Billboard's No. 1 rock label of 2020. Most recently, the group vaulted to the No. 1 spot on Mainstream Rock radio charts with "The Ending (Remastered 2020)", marking their eighth No. 1 single to date. The band was also rewarded with a RIAA gold certification for the track "Born For Greatness" earlier this month, which follows in the gold-certified footsteps of "Help". Both songs, originally released on 2017's critically acclaimed "Crooked Teeth", are featured on this new compilation album.

"We don't usually like taking a look back, but we're so glad to be able to take this journey into the past alongside our fans," the band said of the compilation. "We've had so much fun rediscovering all the moments of the past 10 years that have made us the band we are today. We look forward to the upcoming year and to a new chapter of music."

To celebrate the release of the compilation with fans, the band hosted a special livestream event on Friday, March 19, on their social channels in addition to all of Better Noise Music's channels. The free event included an in-conversation discussion hosted by Allison Hagendorf (head of rock at Spotify and host of the show "Rock This With Allison Hagendorf"). The band was joined by guests Maria Brink (IN THIS MOMENT), Jason Evigan (producer and songwriter, "Born For Greatness") and Michael Lombardi (actor and producer of "The Retaliators"). The broadcast also included the world premiere of the video for "Broken As Me (featuring Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)".

"Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years" features 21 tracks including 13 Top 10 singles, previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded live at YouTube Studios in New York City. Its first single, the No. 1 active rock radio-charting "The Ending (Remastered 2020)" has over two million video views and features footage from the Better Noise Films horror-thriller movie "The Retaliators", which marks the group's lead vocalist Jacoby Shaddix's first-ever foray into acting. The movie also features on-screen appearances and soundtracks from fellow musicians including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Tommy Lee, THE HU, ICE NINE KILLS, ESCAPE THE FATE and more.

PAPA ROACH's music is consistently used across pop culture media. In addition to being included in "The Retaliators" film and on the film's upcoming original soundtrack, the band's gold-certified song "Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)" is currently featured in the trailer for the video game "Outriders: No Turning Back". The digital campaign will run from March to June.

To date, PAPA ROACH has led the path for contemporary rock artists in the digital streaming era with over two billion streams globally and nine million monthly listeners on Spotify. PAPA ROACH has continued to stretch its boundaries throughout the years, including features with artists outside their genre — such as their 2017 track "Periscope" with pop artist Skylar Grey (which is included on the new release) — and most recently collaborating with TikTok star/up-and-coming artist Jeris Johnson on a new version of the iconic hit "Last Resort".

