Watch PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Sing 'Lean On Me' As Tribute To BILL WITHERS

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix has paid tribute to singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who died on Monday from heart complications. He was 81 years old.
On Saturday, the PAPA ROACH social media shared a video of Jacoby singing Withers's classic song "Lean On Me" while driving in his car.
Shaddix said at the end of the clip: "Man, we lost a good one in Bill Withers. I was out going to pick up some groceries for the family and I got a text from a friend. And it shook me, man. I've been singing those words since I was a little kid. And, God, it's so true too, man. We've gotta be there for our brothers and sisters, 'cause if we're there for our brothers and sisters in their time of need, they'll be there for us in our time of need. That's how it works."
Withers was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. He won a Grammy Award for "Best R&B Song" in 1972 for "Ain't No Sunshine". That same year, "Lean On Me" went to No. 1 on the R&B chart.
Withers's music has been covered by BLACKSTREET, Will Smith, BLACK EYED PEAS Twista and numerous others artists.
On Friday, Sammy Hagar shared a video of him performing an acoustic version of "Ain't No Sunshine" as a tribute to Withers.
Also mourning Bill's death was Lenny Kravitz, who tweeted: "Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill."
We lost a legend in #BillWithers. Tag a friend you can lean on in these crazy times. We love you guys. pic.twitter.com/cMdwO9m6hD
— Papa Roach (@paparoach) April 4, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).