Watch PAPA ROACH Perform 'Dead Cell' As Part Of 'Infest In-Studio' Event

Video of California rockers PAPA ROACH performing the song "Dead Cell" as part of their second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio" can be seen below. The program was a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast, which took place June 20 from Sacramento, and it featured PAPA ROACH performing its multi-platinum, classic album "Infest", live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

"We couldn't take not performing any longer," said frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Having performed the 'Infest' album in full as a surprise one time before (during the band's sold-out 2015 gig at London's Roundhouse on the album's 15th anniversary), we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!"

PAPA ROACH's first live streaming event, "Infest In-Conversation", broadcast on the 20th anniversary of "Infest"'s release (April 25, 2020), drew 1.8 million live viewers on five platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and VK. That program featured the band showing rare videos and photos and reminiscing with each other for nearly four hours along with members of DEFTONES, LINKIN PARK, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KORN, as well as with Dave Buckner (the band's original drummer and founding member) and director Marcos Siega (Grammy-nominated director of the "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" music videos).

"Infest In-Studio" was co-produced by Papa Roach Productions and 10th Street Entertainment and directed by Push. It is available for streaming exclusively via VierLive.com.

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

This past February, Shaddix said that plans were afoot for PAPA ROACH to mark the LP's two-decade milestone.

"We've done some really cool things in the studio around some of the previous recordings, and we have some awesome stuff to release here throughout the year, so we're going to celebrate this album for sure — one hundred percent, definitely," the singer said.

Shaddix also spoke about the enduring popularity of "Infest"'s rap-rock anthem "Last Resort", which recently passed 100 million views on YouTube.

"That's our classic," he said. "That thing, it's given us such a relevance, even in pop culture. People are making memes — 'Cut my life into pizza.' I love that. 'Cause now I don't take it all too seriously, because it's embedded itself into pop culture, but then also the reality is that it's spoken to a lot of people's hearts that have been in that darkness, and going, 'Hey, man, there's some hope. You can come out of this. You don't have to stay in there.'"

Earlier in the year, PAPA ROACH completed a European tour with ICE NINE KILLS and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD.

