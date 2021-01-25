Watch One-Hour Video Tribute To Late CYNIC Drummer SEAN REINERT Featuring GENE HOGLAN, TOMAS HAAKE, DIRK VERBEUREN

Drumtalk, the video podcast by German drummer and videographer Philipp Koch, has released a one-hour video tribute to late CYNIC drummer Sean Reinert, who passed away a year ago. Included in the tribute are interviews with some of Reinert's colleagues and bandmates, among them Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT, DARK ANGEL, DEATH), Tomas Haake (MESHUGGAH), Dirk Verbeuren (MEGADETH) and Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, DEATH), as well as a lot of previously unreleased footage.

Reinert was found unresponsive at his San Bernardino, California home on January 24, 2020. According to TMZ, he was transported to a hospital, but after life-saving measures proved ineffective, he was pronounced dead upon arriving.

Reinert was a founding member of CYNIC, along with guitarist/vocalist Paul Masvidal, and he remained in the group until September 2015.

In 1991, Reinert and Masvidal joined the legendary Florida band DEATH to record the "Human" album. After touring with DEATH, they returned to CYNIC.

1993 saw the release of CYNIC's debut album, "Focus", which is regarded as a landmark LP in the field of technical/progressive metal. After CYNIC's initial split, Reinert and Masvidal relocated to Los Angeles, where they continued working with music by writing and performing for television shows and motion pictures.

In 1999, Reinert helped Masvidal form ÆON SPOKE, which was described as an "ethereal rock" band. In 2007, CYNIC reformed for a tour and recorded a new album, "Traced In Air", which was released in 2008 and followed by more touring. After "Traced In Air", CYNIC issued two conceptual EPs, "Re-Traced" (2010) and "Carbon-Based Anatomy" (2011). Sean's final recorded appearance with CYNIC was "Kindly Bent To Free Us", which came out in February 2014 via Season Of Mist.

Reinert played his last shows with CYNIC in September 2015 in Japan. He later said that the "performances were not up to par" and blamed the band's lack of preparation on "the accumulation of differences in musical directions and business practices."

After his exit from CYNIC, Sean was involved with the Los Angeles progressive rock group PERFECT BEINGS, whose latest album, "Vier", was released in January 2018 via InsideOut Music.

