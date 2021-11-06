Watch NITA STRAUSS Perform Before WBO/IBF Title Unification Fight In Las Vegas

Last night (Friday, November 5), Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, played Olympic medalist and WBO super featherweight world boxing champion Mikaela Mayer to the ring for the historic title unification fight on ESPN Top Rank, the first-ever female world title main event in the four-plus-year history of the series. Mikaela faced current IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche in the huge unification clash in Las Vegas.

You can watch video of Nita's performance on the Nita Strauss Hurricane Fan France Facebook page.

Mayer emerged as the unified world champion with a unanimous decision win, earning victory from the judges with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

Nita and Mikaela have been friends since they were teenagers, when they played and toured together in Los Angeles metal band LIA-FAIL. Once the short-lived act fell apart, both women went in separate directions with Mayer turning her focus to fighting and Strauss doubling down and further pursuing her career as a world-renowned guitarist, performer and solo artist. With both women now operating at the very top of their respective games, it made sense that the time was right to once again reunite and take to the stage together once again when Nita soundtracked Mikaela's walk-out for her history-making bout.

Last month, Nita shared "Dead Inside", her first new music since the release of her critically acclaimed debut solo album "Controlled Chaos" in 2018. The track is her first-ever solo collaboration with a vocalist, David Draiman, frontman of Grammy-nominated rock icons DISTURBED.

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.

