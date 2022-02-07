Watch NILE Perform With Fill-In Guitarist/Vocalist SCOTT EAMES In Orlando

Fan-filmed video footage of NILE's February 5 performance at Haven Lounge in Winter Park, Florida can be seen below.

NILE guitarist/vocalist Brian Kingsland is sitting out the band's current U.S. tour in order to spend time with his newborn son. Filling in for him is Scott Eames (THY ANTICHRIST, NEVALRA). Featuring support from INCANTATION, SANGUISUGABOGG and I AM, the trek kicked off on February 3 in Nashville, Tennessee, visiting several major cities before wrapping in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 12.

Last Tuesday (February 1), NILE released the following statement via social media: "Congratulations to Brian Kingsland on the arrival of his newborn son! While Brian takes time for family, veteran metal guitarist Scott Eames will be joining us on Guitar and Vocals. Scott is an exceptionally talented motherfucker who has worked his ass off and earned his spot on stage with NILE. The band is as strong as ever and we are primed and ready to bring Metal to the fans on our upcoming tour starting in Nashville, TN on February 3rd! See you on the road! \m/"

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.

NILE's ninth studio album, "Vile Nilotic Rites", was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.

Last September, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

