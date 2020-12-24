Watch NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Sing 'Ave Maria'

A video of NIGHTWISH's Floor Jansen singing, "Ave Maria", an 1825 Franz Schubert composition dedicated to Mother Mary, can be seen below. The music for Floor's version was arranged by Tommy Johansson.

Last month, Jansen released her cover version of the song "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen". She revealed that she got the inspiration to record the track through her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Freja, who had been listening to it and singing it "for months."

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

